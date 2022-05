This Dividend Superstar Is Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One way to separate great companies from mediocre ones is to see how they're faring as tailwinds die down and they face tough year-over-year comparisons.Home Depot (NYSE: HD) knew it would be in such a situation in this year's first quarter after a 33% year-over-year increase in sales last year. It also knew in January, when it gave a first outlook for 2022, that it would be dealing with supply-chain issues, inflation, and other macroeconomic changes.It didn't know that with a new CEO and several strategic initiatives, it would crush its first-quarter guidance. But this great company, with its robust sales and top dividend, is supercharged for 2022.Continue reading