This Dow Jones Stock Crushed the Market in 2022 -- Can It Do It Again?

Last year was the first time since 2018 that the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a loss. Macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds led the index to decline 8.9% in 2022. But not all Dow Jones components fared as poorly during that time: After two straight years of single-digit losses, share prices of the pharmaceutical company named Merck (NYSE: MRK) rocketed 49% higher in 2022.After such a tremendous performance, one question comes to mind: Can Merck's stock run it up again in 2023? Let's assess Merck's fundamentals and valuation to get an answer.Investors probably know Merck best for its star oncology drug Keytruda. Thanks to regulatory approvals to treat 19 types of cancer in the U.S., the medicine is on pace to top $21 billion in total sales in 2022. That is approximately 35.5% of the $59.1 billion in total revenue that analysts expect from the company in 2022. Unsurprisingly, Merck is doing its best to push its 2028 patent expiration for the drug back as much as possible. The company is currently developing a new formulation that would have its immunotherapy injected under the skin, or "subcutaneously." This could somewhat protect Keytruda's revenue from biosimilar competition until at least 2040.