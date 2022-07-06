This Dow Jones Stock Has a Huge Risk You Might Not Know About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

3M's (NYSE: MMM) small-scale earplug business may become a big problem for the industrial giant. A potential blockbuster settlement related to earplugs sold to the military could add monumental risk to the stock. Here's what it could mean for the company.U.S. military veterans across the country have filed lawsuits against 3M, saying the company's Dual-Ended Combat Arms earplugs were defective and caused hearing damage. The plaintiffs complain of ringing in their ears after using the earplugs. Over 100,000 veterans have already filed suits, and even more could be right behind them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading