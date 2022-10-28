|
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.One of the first things to note is that Honeywell's dividend has been increased annually for a little over a decade, making it a Dividend Achiever. That's good, but not the most impressive streak. But if you take a closer look, the company's dividend history is actually much better than it seems, because sometimes the dividend gets held steady during difficult periods. If you go back to the turn of the century, Honeywell's dividend has not been cut, and has grown roughly 475%. This is more than just a 10-year story.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
