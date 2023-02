This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most followed stock market indexes in the United States; it contains 30 of America's largest and best-known companies. That includes industrial conglomerate Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON). You might be familiar with Honeywell; the company has its name on some thermostats and other residential products, but most of its business is in industrial and aerospace applications.It's time to get more familiar with Honeywell; it could be a sneaky good dividend stock over the coming years. But don't take my word for it; here is the hard evidence that Honeywell could be a winner in your portfolio.Honeywell isn't exactly new to the dividend scene; the company's already raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years, following a freeze enacted during the financial crisis in 2009-2010. The dividend yield is solid at just under 2%. It's enough to add some income to your portfolio, but the growth is probably what you own the stock for. The payout has increased by an average of 8% annually over the past five years, enough to outpace inflation (when it's not at its highest rates in decades).