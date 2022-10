This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earlier this month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average temporarily slipped back into bear market territory. It was down as much as 22% at one point, but has recovered somewhat and is currently down around 15.4% as we move into the fourth quarter. But just because it has recovered a bit from the worst of the lows in 2022 doesn't mean this index of 30 blue-chip businesses no longer has buying opportunities for dividend growth investors. The payments processing company Visa (NYSE: V) appears to be one Dow Jones stock that balances a potential for high dividend growth with a reasonable valuation.Share prices of Visa have fallen 13% year to date. While this is a bit better than the Dow Jones Industrial Average itself, it's still arguably an excessive decline for the payments processor given its financial performance this year. Continue reading