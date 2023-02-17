|
17.02.2023 14:15:00
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 well-recognized, large-cap stocks. These established companies typically have been around for a long time, but that doesn't mean they'll stay around forever. Even the once-mighty General Electric (NYSE: GE), part of the index since 1907, hit troubled times and was removed in 2018. That same year, the board of directors slashed the company's quarterly dividend to a nominal penny a share.Fortunately, you can do some homework and buy a reliable dividend payer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average that will avoid this ignominious fate. Those looking for a stock with reliably higher dividends needn't look further than Walmart (NYSE: WMT).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
