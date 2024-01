This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth

Looking for dividends? There's certainly no shortage of choices out there. Thousands of stocks pay them to varying degrees.If you need good, reliable dividend growth from a quality company, however, that's a slightly different story. Only a few dividend-paying names could be considered a rock-solid option for almost everyone's portfolio. Dow Jones Industrial Average component Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is arguably your top choice among these prospects. It doesn't just boast an impressive dividend track record -- it's dividend royalty. And there's no reason to think that's going to change at any point in the foreseeable future.You've certainly heard of the organization. Coca-Cola is of course the world's most popular soft drink. And yet, that particular brand is only a small sampling of the company's product lineup. Gold Peak tea, Minute Maid juice, Powerade sports drinks, and Dasani water are just some of the other beverages in the Coca-Cola family. It's got something to sell to nearly everyone's taste.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel