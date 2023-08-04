|
04.08.2023 11:04:00
This Dow Stock Is Prioritizing Profits Instead of Growth, but Is That a Good Thing?
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) reported earnings last week that came in above expectations, but the stock sold off by about 6% over the next two days. It is now down year to date despite a monster 2023 for the overall market.On the surface, nothing seems to be too wrong with Honeywell's business. It took a while, but the company has finally rebounded from the pandemic and has returned to growth. But the diversified industrial conglomerate remains laser-focused on improving its operating margin, almost to a fault.Let's dive into the pros and cons of Honeywell's strategy to see if the Dow stock is headed in the right direction or if there is danger lurking ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
