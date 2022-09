This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. However, a large number of these are low-quality companies with declining fundamentals where the dividend yield isn't sustainable, making them best to avoid. Yet investors looking for eye-popping dividend yields from high-quality companies are in luck. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.Let's take a look at it and why it looks like a buy right now.Continue reading