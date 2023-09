This Down-on-Its-Luck Biotech Could Surge 150%, Wall Street Says. Should You Buy the Stock?

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have brought investors extremely good times and extremely bad times. They soared back in 2020 on hopes the biotech would score a win with its coronavirus vaccine candidate. But as Novavax fell behind in the race, the stock retreated.Since then, Novavax has launched a vaccine, but the late-to-market entry meant it missed out on the biggest revenue opportunity. After all, vaccine demand is on the decline as we head toward a post-pandemic situation.But that isn't holding back Wall Street's optimism about Novavax's stock performance potential. The average analyst forecast calls for a 150% increase over the coming 12 months.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel