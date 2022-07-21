This E-Commerce Stock Might Be Recession-Proof -- Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The current bear market has hit many stocks pretty hard, but it's been especially brutal to the e-commerce sector. And shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), an online retailer of pet foods and supplies, have taken their fair share of beating as well. Many investors are staying away from Chewy because of the drop in its share price, some are dismissing the company as a pandemic play, and some are concerned about how the company will fare if the economy continues to slow down. Taking a closer look at Chewy's business, however, suggests that investors' concerns could be misguided.Let's see why pessimistic investors might be missing out on an excellent long-term investment opportunity, and also, potentially a recession-proof stock that could offer solid downside protection as the economic climate may worsen. Continue reading