Powder River Coal Aktie
ISIN: US73886P1003
|
28.10.2025 15:05:00
This E-commerce Titan Is an Absolute Cash Machine; Its Stock Could Surge Another 50%
Normally, this would be the "most wonderful time of the year" for the retail sector, but a swirl of economic concerns mixed with ongoing tariff uncertainty have dampened the mood. This seasonal stress can be seen in the S&P Retail ETF, which is trailing the S&P 500 and languishing toward the bottom of the pack, whether that's over the past month or on a year-to-date basis.Of the 77 stocks in the retail ETF, Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) is one of handful of recently surging standouts that has caught my eye thanks, in part, to its top-five performance over the past month (up 17%), top quintile rank over the past 3 months, and its top-10 year-to-date gain of more than 40%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!