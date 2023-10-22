|
22.10.2023 14:30:00
This Economic Indicator Says a Recession Could Be Imminent. Here's What Happens Next.
One of the top recession indicators flashed a warning signal about 15 months ago, and now, it's getting louder and brighter.Two-year Treasury bonds started to yield more than 10-year T-notes last summer in what's called a yield-curve inversion. In normal times, the yield curve slopes up and to the right. That is, longer-dated bonds offer a higher yield than shorter-dated bonds. That gives investors a greater reward for holding their investment longer.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
