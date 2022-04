This Electric Battery Technology Is the Best on Paper

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lithium-ion batteries have been the mainstay in the electric battery industry for more than 20 years. But, in this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 5, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman, and Tyler Crowe discuss some significant advantages of the solid-state battery, as well as the risks and costs of scaling this particular industry.Continue reading