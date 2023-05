This Electric Vehicle Maker Just Zoomed Into 1st Place With Investors, but Is That Justified?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investor enthusiasm for electric vehicle (EV) makers has dimmed somewhat in recent months. One recent exception is pickup and utility van manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which saw its share price zoom after it reported its latest set of quarterly results.Yet through all the newfound enthusiasm, I think some caution is warranted.Many stock rallies originate from estimates-beating quarters, and this was the case with Rivian.Continue reading