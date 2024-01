This Elite Dividend Stock Has Been Anything but Average (and Expects More of the Same in 2024)

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) isn't your average company. The leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that's focused on logistics properties has a long history of delivering above-average growth and total returns. Last year was no exception, as the warehouse owner delivered strong earnings and dividend growth.The industrial REIT expects 2024 to be another strong year. Because of that, it remains a top option for investors seeking an elite dividend stock with high total return potential.Prologis has a knack for delivering above-average growth. It had grown its core funds from operations (FFO) per share at a 12% compound annual rate over the five-year period ending in 2022. That was faster than the S&P 500's average (11%) and the REIT sector's average (7%). The company also delivered above-average dividend growth during that period (12% compound annual growth, compared to 6% for the S&P 500 and other REITs). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel