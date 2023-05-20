|
20.05.2023 13:11:00
This Emerging Megatrend Will Be a Huge Boon for These Dividend Stocks
Dual shockwaves from growing geopolitical tensions and the pandemic are causing companies to rethink their global supply chains. Many companies are reshoring manufacturing, reversing decades of globalization. In addition to deglobalization, companies are diversifying their global supplier base, reducing their reliance on China.This shift is driving investment opportunities to build and expand supply chain infrastructure. That will benefit companies focused on this space.Leading global infrastructure operator Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) detailed the supply chain infrastructure opportunity in its first-quarter letter to investors. Brookfield's CEO Sam Pollock wrote: Continue reading
