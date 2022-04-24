|
24.04.2022 13:30:00
This Emerging Opportunity Could Send Nvidia Stock Soaring
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock may be down in the dumps in 2022 as Wall Street seems to be worried about the health of the company's video gaming business, but a closer look indicates that the problems are likely to be short-term in nature.Nvidia's video gaming business could take off big time in the long run as more gamers upgrade to its new graphics cards that are used in personal computers (PCs). At the same time, there is another emerging trend in the video gaming space that could supercharge Nvidia's growth -- cloud gaming, which allows gamers to stream games to their PC, Mac, or smartphones from a remote data center for a fee.Let's look at the reasons why this could be the next big growth avenue for Nvidia.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
