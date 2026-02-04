Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.02.2026 17:50:00
This Energy Stock Could Have Momentum in 2026 Beyond the AI Power Trade
GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) makes equipment such as wind turbines and natural gas turbines for the power industry. And according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity demand has been surging -- up by 4.3% in 2024, an acceleration from its 2.5% rise in 2023.One big driver of that trend is the technology sector's ambitious buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The IEA reported that data centers consumed about 1.5% of the world's total electricity in 2024. More tellingly, the amount of electricity they demand rose at a 12% annualized rate from 2020 through 2024.GE Vernova's offerings position it perfectly to capitalize on the rising demand for electricity and grid solutions, and not just for data centers. The stock is up about 109% in the past year and more than 470% since the company was spun off from General Electric in the spring of 2024. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!