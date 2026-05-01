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01.05.2026 11:25:00

This ETF Could Generate Passive Income for Decades. Here Is Why You Should Consider Holding It Forever

Any time you're making money, it's a good thing. Any time you're making money passively without much effort, it's much better. The latter is always easier said than done, but dividends are a way virtually anyone can begin receiving passive income.Dividend stocks can be a two-for-one benefit: Passive income, as well as the chance for your stocks' prices to appreciate. Ideally, both happen. But if a stock's price struggles, dividends still provide reliable income.There are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) specifically designed to pay high dividends, but others focused on other objectives can also deliver impressive dividends. One of those is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS). It's an ETF you can feel comfortable holding for the long haul, and one you should consider adding to your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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