This ETF Could Make You a Millionaire With No Investing Knowledge at All

You can make a lot of money in the stock market. If you have investing knowledge, you can pick individual companies to buy shares of and hopefully earn very competitive returns that significantly increase your net worth.But you don't have to be an investing guru in order to put your money to work in the market.In fact, you can buy certain kinds of assets with essentially no knowledge that are all but guaranteed to make you a millionaire over time. Here's one of the assets that can make that happen.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel