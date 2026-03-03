CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
|
03.03.2026 18:04:00
This ETF Has Changed Lives -- And It Could Change Yours Too
You've heard a lot about how stocks can help make you rich. But what if you don't have the time to spend digging through hundreds or even thousands of different companies looking for the ones that will make you the most money? Those investors also need a way to put their money to work that will maximize their returns without dominating all their free time.For many, exchange-traded funds have been the answer. The majority of ETFs follow a passive investing approach that requires very little work from their shareholders. Simply by buying shares of an ETF, you can build a diversified portfolio of stock investments with very little starting capital.This month, the Voyager Portfolio is looking at ETFs, and yesterday's opening article introduced readers to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY). The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was the first exchange-traded fund to trade on U.S. exchanges, and since 1993, it has become one of the most popular ETFs in the marketplace. Below, you'll learn more about exactly what the SPDR S&P 500 ETF has done for its shareholders and what it could do for you too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!