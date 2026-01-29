CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
29.01.2026 20:11:00
This ETF Has Underperformed the Stock Market For Years -- But I Think That's About to Change
I won't sugar-coat it. Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have underperformed the overall stock market for some time. Over the past decade, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) has delivered annual total returns of just 5.1%, compared with 14.3% for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI).However, this has been largely due to macroeconomic and overall stock market conditions, rather than poor performance by REITs themselves. Specifically, there are three big reasons why real estate has underperformed the overall market so badly:Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
