The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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23.03.2026 11:27:00
This ETF Is Crushing the Market -- and There's No Way I'd Ever Invest in It
Like a shy 13-year-old standing awkwardly to the side at a middle school dance, the Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (NYSEMKT: BWET) doesn't always garner much attention. But still, it's crushing the market, surging a remarkable 243% year-to-date. Despite its performance this year, I have no interest in investing in this ETF. Image source: Getty Images.The entire purpose of investing is to prepare for the future. While I have a brokerage account dedicated to shorter-term goals, my primary account is intended solely to fund retirement. However, investing in BWET is nothing like investing in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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