Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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25.07.2026 17:30:00

This ETF Is Down 7% From Its High. History Says Now Is a Smart Time to Invest.

Although the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM) has had a good year so far, up 12.7% year to date through July 23, the past month or so hasn't been the best, with it down over 7% from its June high. This is far from the time to ring the alarm, but the lull period could be a good time to invest.Admittedly, a 7% drop isn't much, but a 7% "discount" is always better than no discount. If you're looking for an exchange-traded fund that can be a portfolio staple (especially with tech stocks), QQQM is a great choice to consider right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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