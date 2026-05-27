Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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27.05.2026 10:19:00
This ETF Is Seeing a Surge of Inflows Right Now: Is It Too Late to Buy In?
Memory stocks are red-hot right now, led by juggernauts like Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), which are racking up triple-digit year-to-date returns.Two months ago, a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) was launched to tap into the incredible growth from this industry: the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM). Investors have certainly taken notice, as the ETF has already amassed $10 billion in assets since its April 2 launch, making it one of the fastest-growing new ETFs ever. The Roundhill Memory ETF is actively managed, focusing on memory and storage chip companies from around the world, not just the U.S.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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