This ETF Lets You Invest in 1 of 2024's Best-Performing Sectors. Can It Keep Winning?

After cooling off a little in April, the S&P 500 is up around 5% this year. That's still a strong start for that broader market index.However, other sectors have performed even better. Energy stocks listed in the S&P 500 have gained about 9% this year, making it one of the market's best-performing sectors. There are lots of ways to participate in the red-hot energy industry. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT: XLE) lets you easily invest in this top-performing sector. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up more than 10% this year. Here's a closer look at the leading energy ETF and whether it can continue its winning ways.