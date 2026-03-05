Cool Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JNQ1 / ISIN: US21640C1053
|
05.03.2026 18:02:00
This ETF Made Index Investing Cool Again -- And Made Shareholders Big Winners
Exchange-traded funds appeal to investors who like to keep things simple. Rather than doing research on countless individual stocks in the hope of finding enough promising prospects to create a well-diversified portfolio of 25 picks or more, the right ETF can give you instant diversification that's tailored to your particular investing strategy. And with thousands of different ETFs currently on the market, there's a fund that's likely to match up well with your wishes.Yet as with everything in the financial world, the most successful ETFs have struck a chord with investors. As we discussed in our three-part series on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY) for the Voyager Portfolio, novelty is an important characteristic can draw investors' attention. But there's only so much room for ETFs that track the S&P 500. One ETF that proved that you could actually outperform the S&P 500 using an index investing approach was a game-changer for many investors. Here, you'll learn more about the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) and why it has become immensely popular.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cool Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Cool Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Winners Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|-26,67%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt etwas nach: ATX versucht sich an Erholung -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen erneut fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.