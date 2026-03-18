The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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18.03.2026 17:02:00
This ETF Should Be Crushing the Market. Here's Why It Might Finally Be About To
The whole purpose of exchange-traded funds is to give investors easier access to a basket of different stocks in a single investment vehicle. When ETFs have a sizable chunk of their assets invested in just a handful of different stocks, it undercuts their usefulness for investors. At some point, when an ETF gets too concentrated, you might as well just go out and buy the individual stocks with the largest positions and call it good.The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP) sought to solve this problem by offering an alternative to market capitalization-weighted ETFs that were getting increasingly concentrated in a small number of top holdings. By owning all 500 of the component stocks in the S&P 500 in roughly equal amounts, the Invesco ETF made every single stock a potentially meaningful contributor to the fund's overall return. That not only made the fund more diversified but also theoretically gave it a more favorable performance profile. In this second article in Voyager Portfolio's three-part series on the Invesco ETF, we'll see how the fund has actually performed compared to the broader market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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