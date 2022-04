This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first quarter of 2022 proved to be one of the most volatile quarters in recent U.S. stock market history as inflation issues combined with valuation concerns, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain constraints.Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020.Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla , losing to the market. However, even Tesla didn't match the gains of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), which was one of the few unprofitable growth stocks that are not only beating the Nasdaq Composite year to date (YTD) but are actually up on the year. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.Continue reading