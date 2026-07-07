Dealt Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQ2D / ISIN: AU0000139289
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07.07.2026 09:38:00
This EV Stock Was Just Dealt a Death Blow in the U.S. -- Investors Beware
Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY) was initially an attractive and intriguing investment for a handful of reasons. Its early products, such as the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, were rated well and showed the company could produce compelling and stylish vehicles. It also had more established and reliable production early on, as it was producing thousands of vehicles at the time it went public, and had the backing of bigger automakers Geely and Volvo. Fast-forward to now, and Polestar vehicles are now banned in the U.S. market, leaving investors in a bad position. Let's dig into how bad this scenario is and where investors can now turn for a better investment option.Polestar, majority-owned by Geely Holding, may have sent some warning signals, but now it's official: The young electric vehicle (EV) maker says the Trump administration is barring U.S. sales of its EVs after the current model year due to prohibited Chinese connected technology. The Trump administration isn't solely to blame, as the decision was driven by the Biden-era provisions on Chinese hardware and software, barring Polestar sales in the U.S. for the 2027 year and beyond. While this is a brutal blow, at least in the near term, especially for investors hoping to uncover unique and high-potential young EV stocks, Europe still remains the automaker's growth engine. Europe generated about 78% of Polestar's first-quarter sales, compared to a more modest 6% from the U.S. market. Still, it's a bitter pill to swallow as Polestar's roughly 32 U.S. dealerships will largely now be used for service and repairs for existing customers. It's also a blow to future growth as the U.S. is expected to continue gaining steam in EV sales over the next few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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