This Exceptional Digital Ad Company Could Supercharge Your Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What a difference a year makes. Last year when Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) released its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, Wall Street booed, and the stock dropped 26% as investors worried that rivals such as TikTok were eating into Facebook's growth. However, when the company released its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report on Feb. 1, 2023, the stock exploded 23% higher, as investors were far more optimistic about its future.What did CEO Mark Zuckerberg say during this year's earnings call that made many investors take a renewed interest in the stock? And, more importantly, should you invest today?Let's take a look.Continue reading