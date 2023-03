This Exceptional Dividend Stock Trades at a Bargain-Basement Price

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) is an incredible bargain these days. The global infrastructure operator trades at an extremely cheap value compared to the broader market and its corporate twin Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC). Because of that, it offers an attractive dividend yield and significant upside potential. Those features make it look like a great investment.Brookfield Infrastructure is coming off another strong year. The company grew its funds from operations (FFO) by 12% per unit/share last year to $2.71. It expects FFO per unit/share to expand by at least 10% this year. That would put it around $3 per unit/share. The corporate shares currently trade at around $44. That price point implies that Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation trades at about 14.7 times its forward earnings. That's cheap, considering the S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 17.5. Continue reading