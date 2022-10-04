This Expense Could Be Your Largest During Retirement. Are You Prepared?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you think about the things that cost you a lot of money during your working years, you might think of expenses like housing, transportation, and food. The cost of paying a mortgage and property taxes can be substantial, as can managing the expense of car payments and auto insurance.But once you enter retirement, you may find that there's another expense that really starts to add up on you -- healthcare. Granted, healthcare costs can be significant even when you're younger. But as we age, medical issues tend to creep up. And if you think Medicare will pick up the tab for all of your costs, you're sorely mistaken.In fact, many seniors -- particularly those who get most of their income from Social Security -- struggle to keep up with their healthcare expenses. If you want to avoid that fate, you'll need to get an accurate handle on what healthcare will cost and save up accordingly.