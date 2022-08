This Explosive Growth Stock Has Beaten the Bear Market. Is It Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) just posted its best sales quarter ever -- and its 10th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Happy shareholders have helped the stock double in the past two years -- and surge over 20% in the past two months alone.But to continue on its explosive growth trajectory, the Twinkie maker must first knead through supply chain inconsistencies, rising food costs, and inflation's effect on snack-buying. Can the company do it? Let's see.Hostess prides itself on its iconic sweet treats that include Twinkies, CupCakes, Donettes, Zingers, Snoballs, and Ding Dongs. Brand recognition and loyalty are pillars of the company's success over the years -- it's been more than 100 years since the first Hostess CupCake was sold.Continue reading