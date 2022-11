This Explosive Growth Stock Is Doing Something Extraordinary

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is growing briskly. Revenue surged 25% in its fiscal first quarter of 2023 to $1.56 billion, slightly above the high end of its guidance range. A big driver is that companies are increasingly turning to Palo Alto's integrated cybersecurity platform to simplify their security architecture. Typically, fast-growing companies are unprofitable and consume cash to fund their expansion. However, Palo Alto Networks is different. It's increasingly profitable and producing an extraordinary amount of free cash flow. That's putting it in a strong competitive position to weather the currently uncertain macroeconomic environment so it can continue growing shareholder value.Palo Alto Networks stands out in the tech sector. It reported a GAAP profit of $20 million, or $0.06 per share, in its fiscal first quarter. While that might not sound impressive, it was the company's second straight quarter of posting a GAAP profit after four consecutive years of losses. Continue reading