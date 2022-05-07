|
07.05.2022 14:10:00
This Explosive Growth Stock Is on Sale Right Now
Share prices of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) slipped more than 6% following the release of the company's first-quarter 2022 earnings report on April 27. That may seem a tad surprising, as its numbers were better than what Wall Street was looking for.However, the mixed guidance sent the cybersecurity specialist's stock tumbling. But this could be an opportunity for savvy investors to buy shares of a company that has done well in the face of the stock market sell-off this year. Let's see why it would be a good idea to buy Check Point Software stock while it is still down.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!