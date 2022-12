This Famed Finance Professor Thinks Meta Platforms Is All Upside. Is He Right?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has suffered an epic collapse over the last year.The Facebook parent's pivot to the metaverse is on track to cost it $13 billion in operating losses this year, and its ad business has slowed dramatically due to competition from TikTok, Apple's crackdown on ad tracking, and macroeconomic headwinds.While that's all bad news, what's already happened to Meta stock shouldn't matter at this point. What does matter is if the stock offers a good value at its current price, or if the discounted value of future cash flows is greater than the current valuation. So the best question to ask about the stock isn't "Is the business struggling?" The question is, "Is Meta a good value now?"Continue reading