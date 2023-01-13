|
13.01.2023 12:30:00
This Famous Investor Just Called Amazon Stock a No-Brainer. Is He Right?
In investing, there are no points for originality, so it often pays to follow the smartest investors out there.Bill Miller, the chairman and chief investment officer of Miller Value Partners, a $1.9 billion fund, may be best known for his time as the chief investment officer of Legg Mason when his portfolio beat the market every year from 1991 to 2005.Miller was an early investor in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and he's pitching the stock once again, saying on a recent episode of CNBC's Closing Bell that he thinks the stock is attractive at the current price. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
