Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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20.05.2026 19:51:00

This Famous Investor Just Sold All Of His Alphabet Stock and Loaded Up On Microsoft Stock. Should You?

Bill Ackman -- the billionaire investor and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square -- made two big disclosures on X (formerly Twitter) last week. On Friday, May 15, he revealed that Pershing Square had quietly built a 5.65 million-share position in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) during the first quarter. The next day, he confirmed that the firm had funded the new bet by fully exiting its multi-year long investment in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- Google's parent company. Naturally, the move turned heads. Alphabet has been one of the market's clearest artificial intelligence (AI) winners this year, with shares climbing roughly 23% year to date and even hitting all-time highs at one point in mid-May. The Windows maker, meanwhile, is down about 14% year to date as of this writing, trading far below its 52-week high of more than $555.Ackman insists the trade isn't a bet against Google.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 945,00 -0,05% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 335,35 0,24% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 332,15 0,51% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 20 890,00 0,67% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 360,65 -0,33% Microsoft Corp.

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