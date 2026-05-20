Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
20.05.2026 19:51:00
This Famous Investor Just Sold All Of His Alphabet Stock and Loaded Up On Microsoft Stock. Should You?
Bill Ackman -- the billionaire investor and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square -- made two big disclosures on X (formerly Twitter) last week. On Friday, May 15, he revealed that Pershing Square had quietly built a 5.65 million-share position in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) during the first quarter. The next day, he confirmed that the firm had funded the new bet by fully exiting its multi-year long investment in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- Google's parent company. Naturally, the move turned heads. Alphabet has been one of the market's clearest artificial intelligence (AI) winners this year, with shares climbing roughly 23% year to date and even hitting all-time highs at one point in mid-May. The Windows maker, meanwhile, is down about 14% year to date as of this writing, trading far below its 52-week high of more than $555.Ackman insists the trade isn't a bet against Google.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 945,00
|-0,05%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|335,35
|0,24%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|332,15
|0,51%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|20 890,00
|0,67%
|Microsoft Corp.
|360,65
|-0,33%