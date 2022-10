This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have some new reasons to love Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) stock again. The pizza delivery leader's share prices jumped this past week after the company reported improving sales and profitability trends, implying stabilization following a tough period of weakening results.But is that enough of a reason to want to own this stock given all the competition in the fast-food space? Let's take a look at why investors might want to keep Domino's on their watchlist -- but not in their portfolio -- right now.Domino's posted a modest 2% increase in global same-store sales for the period that ended in late September, but that result was still an encouraging sign for the business. Sales had fallen for two consecutive quarters in the core U.S. market, marking a downturn that hasn't happened in over a decade.