This Fast-Growing Company Just Repurchased $4.8 Billion in Shares -- Its Second-Biggest Quarterly Buyback Ever. Should Investors Jump on the Stock?

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) announced on April 2 that it made $4.8 billion in share repurchases in the first quarter of 2024, the second-largest quarterly share buyback in its history. This is likely a down payment on the $25 billion increase in the share buyback program revealed in its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings announcement in February.However, the market's reaction to this news was tepid, and as of this writing, the stock has fallen on the news. This continues Alibaba's struggles, a stock that has suffered a net loss since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2014. Knowing its history, is the share repurchase the move the Chinese e-commerce retailer and cloud service provider needs to inspire a recovery, or should investors remain on the sidelines?BABA data by YCharts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel