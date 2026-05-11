Wise Aktie
WKN DE: BL9YR7 / ISIN: GB00BL9YR756
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11.05.2026 18:28:31
This Fast-Growing Payments Stock Just Moved to Nasdaq. Is Wise Coming for U.S. Banks?
Cross-border payments specialist Wise (LSE: WISE) made its Nasdaq debut on Monday under the ticker WSE. The U.K.-founded business is keeping its London Stock Exchange listing as a secondary, but it has officially planted its flag in U.S. markets. And the timing isn't an accident.In the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (its fiscal 2026), Wise processed $243 billion in cross-border volume, up 31% year over year. The company also quietly applied last June to charter a U.S. national trust bank and connect directly to the Federal Reserve's payment rails. Together, those moves position Wise to play a bigger role in the U.S. dollar payments stack -- where, by Wise's own estimate, Americans are on track to lose roughly $43 billion in hidden cross-border fees this year alone. The question for investors interested in the stock is whether Wise's pricing edge and direct-infrastructure strategy can hold up against entrenched U.S. banks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|76,80
|-0,39%
|Wise
|12,31
|0,16%