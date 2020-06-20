This Father's Day, PowerVision Has the Perfect Gift for 21st Century Dads

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerVision Robot Corporation, a global leader in smart drones, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality, has the perfect gift for today's modern Dad, the PowerEgg X All-weather Drone. Not only is this egg-ceptional device capable of flying in the rain, it can also take off from and land on water (with accessories). The PowerEgg X device is guaranteed to make him think twice about ever asking for socks again.

"Imagine if Dad's favorite drone technology could land and take off on water – rain or shine! With the PowerEgg X, this is now a reality," said Wally Zheng, Founder and CEO of PowerVision. In addition to the PowerEgg X's waterproof features, this incredible device combines HD camera technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and drone technology that gives Dad the ultimate tech gadget this Father's Day.

The PowerEgg X is no ordinary camera. Here are a few game-changing features that Dad is sure to love:

Waterproof/Water Landing (with accessories) – want to film the kids at the pool, lake, or beach? No problem! The device comes with waterproof accessories (waterproof case and landing float) that enable it to take off from and land on water as well as fly in heavy rain.

– want to film the kids at the pool, lake, or beach? No problem! The device comes with waterproof accessories (waterproof case and landing float) that enable it to take off from and land on water as well as fly in heavy rain. Camera Functionality – photography is all about capturing moments. With the PowerEgg, Dad can capture all of life's best memories in ultra HD. Equipped with a 4k /60fps HD camcorder with a three-axis gimbal, the PowerEgg X produces professional-quality video and stunning 12-megapixel images.

– photography is all about capturing moments. With the PowerEgg, Dad can capture all of life's best memories in ultra HD. Equipped with a /60fps HD camcorder with a three-axis gimbal, the PowerEgg X produces professional-quality video and stunning 12-megapixel images. Versatile – while many Dads may share the same taste in jokes, we know that no two Dads are exactly alike. The device features a fully modular design, allowing users to quickly switch between the following modes: Autonomous Personal AI Camera, Handheld Gimbal Camera, or Smart Drone.

– while many Dads may share the same taste in jokes, we know that no two Dads are exactly alike. The device features a fully modular design, allowing users to quickly switch between the following modes: Autonomous Personal AI Camera, Handheld Gimbal Camera, or Smart Drone. AI Tracking – the device will utilize facial recognition, deep learning, and a tracking field of view up to 170° to keep subjects in the middle of the frame, even if they are running, dancing, or moving around. Dad is sure to feel like Inspector Gadget.

Drones are fun – whether enjoying by oneself or with the whole family. The PowerEgg X is a high-performance drone featuring automatic obstacle avoidance, precise landing, intelligent flight modes, wind speed resistance up to 29-38 knots, 1080P image transmission within a distance of 3.7 miles, a flight time of 30 minutes, and more. So even if Dad or the rest of the family have never flown a drone, they'll have no problem flying the PowerEgg X.

The PowerEgg X is available now with an MSRP of $899 for the Explorer package and $1249 for the waterproof Wizard package. The device is available at BestBuy.com, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, Powervision.me, and more.

With a mission to "innovate the future," the PowerVision Group is a global technology leader focusing on UAV-related products and services, including smart drones, data visualization, and forecasting, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Founded in 2009, PowerVision Group employs around 500 employees globally in China, the U.S., Japan, Australia, Germany, and Finland. For more information, visit: http://www.powervision.me, or call toll free: (855) 562-6699.

