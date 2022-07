This Fierce Growth Stock Is a Monster Value Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid the declining share prices wrought by the bear market, there are tarnished treasures to find everywhere. It's shopping season for growth investors -- provided that you're willing to buy right when everyone else is selling, of course. In particular, InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is a steeply undervalued business with the shares down 55% so far this year as a result of growth stock phobia and temporary headwinds. Over the last couple of weeks, signs of a turnaround have started to bubble to the surface, but its shares are still trading cheaply.This company could be a great purchase if you're looking for a bargain buy that's likely to outperform the market over the next few years.Continue reading