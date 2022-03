This Figure Could Explain Why Disney+ Is Launching an Ad-Supported Version This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) entered the streaming wars in November of 2019 with the launch of its flagship service Disney+. Priced at less than $8 per month and lower in some regions, it was one of the more affordable options available. Disney's treasure trove of content assets and incredible timing, launching just before the pandemic kept hundreds of millions of people home for an extended period, fueled the success of the flagship service.Now that economies are reopening and the initial buzz from a new launch is fading, Disney is looking to a new catalyst. Interestingly, Disney's other streaming services have ad-supported options, whereas Disney+ does not. Ad spending across those services exploded by 43% to $3.4 billion in 2021. Observing the strong appetite from marketers to advertise on its services, Disney is launching an ad-supported version of Disney+ later this year.