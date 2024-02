This Financial Metric Helped Jeff Bezos Grow His Net Worth to Over $172 Billion. Here's How It Can Help You Invest Right Now.

"If you can count your money, you don't have a billion dollars." -- J. Paul GettyNeedless to say, Jeff Bezos is rich -- very rich. Estimates vary as to exactly how much he's worth, but he certainly belongs to the $100 billion club, putting him in the company of other famous billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, and Warren Buffett.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel