This Fintech Company Continues To Grow at a Respectable Clip

Some may think that SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) financial health is poor, but is that true? In this clip from "The Future of Fintech" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 9, Fool.com contributors Danny Vena and Jason Hall take a look at some metrics that show the fintech company is not in trouble but growing steadily.Continue reading