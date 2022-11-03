|
03.11.2022 10:50:00
This Fintech Is Down 78% From Its Peak -- Is Now Finally the Time to Buy?
No matter how you cut it, it's been a tough year for many investors. Inflationary pressures, interest rates rising at the highest pace in decades, and geopolitical uncertainty have all weighed on stocks this year.One sector that has taken a hit is fintech stocks, and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) has sold off hard. The consumer lender was flying high last year when its earnings began growing at an impressive clip, but weakness in the market has this stock price down 77% from its peak.Despite challenges in the consumer lending market, LendingClub continues to grow its earnings. Is now finally a good time to buy?Continue reading
